SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SLM also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

SLM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 2,107,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLM by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 236,457 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 164.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

