Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the June 30th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Small Pharma Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Small Pharma stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Small Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
Small Pharma Company Profile
