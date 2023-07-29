SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.45 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Edward Whaley purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,795,953.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 602,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

