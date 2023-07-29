SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Get SoFi Smart Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.