Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 2,548,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

