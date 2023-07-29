Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $392.96. 4,500,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.25 and a 200-day moving average of $373.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.