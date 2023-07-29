Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 6.6 %

Intel stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,636,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,848,504. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.