Sourceless Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.56 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $609.07 million and approximately $21.56 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.59 or 1.00059512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02624933 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $456.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

