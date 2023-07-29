South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Up 0.2%

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 206.53 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.62). Approximately 923,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 558,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.62).

S32 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 532.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.90.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

