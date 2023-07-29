Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.39.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

