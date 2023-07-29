Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.29

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 423798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDE. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.46. The stock has a market cap of C$740.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 1.0044743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

