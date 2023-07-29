Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

DVN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

