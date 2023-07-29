Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.13.

ORLY traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $928.79. The company had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,661. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $882.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

