Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,068 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hexcel worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

HXL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. 513,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Hexcel Company Profile



Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

