Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up about 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after buying an additional 238,753 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Gentex stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,402,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

