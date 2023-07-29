Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 570 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for approximately 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $222.24. 1,198,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,019. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

