SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

SPSC stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

