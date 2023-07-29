SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.67.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %
SPSC stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
