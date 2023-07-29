SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,191. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

