SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 11,621,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,790. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

