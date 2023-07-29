SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,589. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

