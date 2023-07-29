St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 600,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

