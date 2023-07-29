St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,651,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,711,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.