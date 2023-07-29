St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after buying an additional 750,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

