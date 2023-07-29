St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average of $417.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

