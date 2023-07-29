Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.70. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 35,800 shares trading hands.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.