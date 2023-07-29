Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $101.32 million and $2.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,331.50 or 1.00048883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,984,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

