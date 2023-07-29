Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

