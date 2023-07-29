Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.69.
