Stingray Digitl to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.40 million.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.