Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 29th (AJX, APVO, AVGR, AZRE, CHEK, CNET, CORR, DLNG, EML, EVOK)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, July 29th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Great Ajax Corp alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.