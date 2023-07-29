StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

