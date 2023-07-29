Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance
Shares of Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $25.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $33.05.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
