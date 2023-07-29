Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $25.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.