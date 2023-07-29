STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.57 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $92.57 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04833216 USD and is up 7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $12,071,181.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

