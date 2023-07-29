Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. Stratis has a market cap of $77.10 million and $4.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.76 or 0.06408386 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,654,671 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

