Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.49

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Stratis has a market cap of $74.31 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.29 or 0.06395072 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,635,105 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.