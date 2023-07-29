Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.27.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

