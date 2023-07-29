Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. 20,871,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

