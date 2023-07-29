Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.09-$7.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.25.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.21. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

