Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,303,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 3,548,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

