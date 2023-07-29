sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.70 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,712,273 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

