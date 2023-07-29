Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

