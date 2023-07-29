Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down SEK 0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching SEK 18.07. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 17.70. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 12.42 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 182.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

