Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 6,522,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

