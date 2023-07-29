Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,032,453 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.16. The firm has a market cap of £18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.13 and a beta of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

