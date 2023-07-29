Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Trading Down 0.7%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 59,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,574% from the average daily volume of 3,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.36% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

