Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TAIPY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 2,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

