Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Down 17.3%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 1,618,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 359,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Takung Art during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

