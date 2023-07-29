TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAVHY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

