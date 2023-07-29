TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TC Biopharm Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 349,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,736. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
