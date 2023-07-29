TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 349,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,736. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

About TC Biopharm

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

