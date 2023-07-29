TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.05. 3,677,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

