TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 866.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.6% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $212.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

